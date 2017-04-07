Munster make ten changes for visit of Glasgow

Following the defeat of Toulouse, Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made ten changes in total for tomorrow night's visit of Glasgow Warriors.

In the back three, Ronan O'Mahony and fullback Andrew Conway both re-join Darren Sweetnam.

Francis Saili starts at 13 alongside Jaco Taute; the first time these two have formed a centre partnership.

The half backs are unchanged, with Duncan Williams at scrum half and Tyler Bleyendaal continuing at 10.

James Cronin Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer make up an all new front row, while Dave O'Callaghan packs down alongside Billy Holland in the second row.

Jean Deysel is set to make his first appearance for the province having been named in a new look back row.

The South African is joined by number eight Jack O'Donoghue and the academy's Conor Oliver, who starts at openside.

TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT: 10 changes including 1st appearance for @jeandeysel. 6 internationals named on bench | https://t.co/68O8h8p1Rq#MUNvGLA pic.twitter.com/jJqtTYjQua — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 7, 2017

Munster v Glasgow at Musgrave Park on Saturday April 8 - kick-off 7.35pm.

Munster team: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Jaco Taute, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Dave O'Callaghan, Billy Holland – capt.; Jean Deysel, Conor Oliver, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Donnacha Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Angus Lloyd, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.