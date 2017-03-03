Munster make five changes for trip to Cardiff

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has five changes for tomorrow's PRO12 clash away to Cardiff Blues.

Darren O'Shea comes in alongside captain Billy Holland in the second row, while in the other change to the pack, Robin Copeland returns from a thumb injury to start at number eight.

Ian Keatley comes in at flyhalf, joining Duncan Williams in the half backs while Rory Scannell has overcome the knock to his knee to start at inside centre.

Billy Holland.

Jaco Taute makes a positional switch from fullback to form the midfield partnership with Scannell.

The final changes sees Andrew Conway return at fullback.

5 changes for Cardiff clash, Robin & Rory back from injury, Billy to captain | https://t.co/ADjTS0bZRY#CBLvMUN pic.twitter.com/KAXCQVhhIi — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 3, 2017

Cardiff Blues v Munster at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday March 4 - kick-off 5.15pm.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony, Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Darren O'Shea, Billy Holland - capt.; Dave O'Callaghan, Tommy O'Donnell, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Dan Goggin, Francis Saili.