Munster make five changes for Castres Champions Cup opener

Munster are the last Irish province to get their European Champions Cup campaign underway today.

They’re in France for a tricky tie against Castres.

The home side have never reached the quarter-finals of the tournament but they do have an impressive home record, winning 4 of their last 6 European ties at the Stade Pierre-Antoine.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made five changes from the team that lost to Leinster last week - three of which come in the backline.

Simon Zebo is named at full-back, Darren Sweetnam starts on the wing, and Rory Scannell is restored to midfield alongside Champions Cup debutant Chris Farrell.

Elsewhere today Toulon face Scarlets at 3.15, and then at 5.30 it’s Ospreys against Clermont and Northampton versus Saracens.

Meanwhile, Connacht opened their Challenge Cup campaign with a bonus-point 43-15 win at Oyonnax last night.

Matt Healy ran in two of the five tries for Kieran Keane’s side with Darragh Leader, Cian Kelleher and Eoin McKeown also crossing the whitewash.