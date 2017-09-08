Munster make change ahead of Pro14 game; Ulster make four changes

Munster have made one change to their team for tomorrow's Pro14 match against the Cheetahs at Thomond Park.

Ian Keatley takes the place of Tyler Bleyendaal at out half.

Simon Zebo, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall and Rory Scannell are all set to make their first appearance of the season from the bench.

The South Africans have captain Francois Venter back in the centre, following his return from international duty with the Springboks

Tiernan O'Halloran will make his return from knee surgery in Connacht's game against the Southern Kings in Galway.

O'Halloran will wear the number 15 shirt as one of three changes to the side that lost to Glasgow last week.

Tom Farrell comes in at inside centre, while Sean O'Brien is named in the back row.

Meanwhile, there are four changes to the Ulster team to play Treviso in Italy.

Recently capped Irish Internationals Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell are among those brought in.