Munster let in four tries as Glasgow show their title credentials

Glasgow gave an early demonstration of their title credentials with a stunning performance to see off Munster 37-10 at Scotstoun.

The two sides headed into the encounter with 100% winning records in the Guinness PRO14, but it was the Warriors who sent out a message to the rest of the league with a dominant show.

The influence of new head coach Dave Rennie was obvious with the team running in four tries by playing attacking and open rugby to put a marker down early in the season.

The two sides met four times last season with Munster winning each time, and the hosts gained a measure of payback through tries from Leonardo Sarto, Lee Jones, Nick Grigg and Scott Cummings, while the impressive Finn Russell kicked 17 points.

Sarto, on as an early replacement for the injured Rory Hughes, opened the scoring as the hosts made their intentions clear from the outset.

After a going through the phases by spinning the ball from one wing to the other, the ball made its way to the Italian, who burst through a weak tackle to charge in from the 22.

Russell added the two points and the Warriors continued to increase the tempo with Munster firmly on the back foot and the pressure told when Chris Farrell was penalised for holding on, giving Russell the chance to open up a 10-point lead.

However the visitors regrouped and after turning down a penalty of their own, got on the scoresheet in the 15th minute as Rory Scannell powered over in the corner as the game continued at a furious pace.

Scannell missed a straightforward penalty and was made to pay as Russell added another of his own before Callum Gribbins broke down the right and fed Jones five minutes before the break, and the winger touched down to complete a superb team try from all of 80 metres and to open up a 15-point lead in a superb first-half performance.

They were immediately on the front foot after the break, and furthered their lead as Grigg pounced on a loose ball in the corner after Billy Holland was sent to the bin.

Farrell responded with an intercept try, but the Warriors, true to Rennie's word, continued to throw the ball around and soon secured their bonus point as Cummings charged over from close range after Sarto broke through an incredible seven tackles.

Fineen Wycherley was sent off late on for a shoulder charge, but the damage was already done by Rennie's men.