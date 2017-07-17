Munster have gone all red for their 2017/18 home kits

Munster have revealed their new home kit, and it's all red.

It has incorporated the antlers of the Munster stag subtly emblazoned on the jersey while the province’s Latin motto "forte fideli nihil difficil" or "to the brave and faithful nothing is impossible" is displayed on the sleeve in gold lettering.

There's also a new training range which adidas, the makers of the jerseys, said: "bears the tell-tale aerial signs of the provinces feeder townlands as seen on ordinance survey and grid maps." Okay...

However, it's the red shorts on the home kit that seem to have split the supporters, with some definitely against them.

Red shorts are 🤢🤢 — Kevin (@Kevirl1) July 17, 2017

Red shorts 🙈🙈🙈 — Conor Cashman (@conorcashman1) July 17, 2017

Not sold on red shorts — Hal'e (@ngativiking) July 17, 2017

Thats horrendous — Niall Mhaoilmhiaigh (@NiMhaoilmhiaigh) July 17, 2017

While others think they are fine.

The new Jersey looks Brilliant! Can't wait to get my hands on it! #NextIsEverything — Jack O'Leary (@jackoleary46) July 17, 2017

Nice! Any free samples??? — Roy Smith (@RoySS70) July 17, 2017

The kits are available exclusively to pre-order online from Life Style Sports today, then will be available in Life Style Sports stores from July 24.

Men’s replica jerseys will set you back €80, kids jerseys will be from €65 to €75 and Test jerseys, as worn by the players, are priced at €100.

The new training range is available from €35.