Munster have gone all red for their 2017/18 home kits

Back to Sport Home

Munster have revealed their new home kit, and it's all red.

It has incorporated the antlers of the Munster stag subtly emblazoned on the jersey while the province’s Latin motto "forte fideli nihil difficil" or "to the brave and faithful nothing is impossible" is displayed on the sleeve in gold lettering.

There's also a new training range which adidas, the makers of the jerseys, said: "bears the tell-tale aerial signs of the provinces feeder townlands as seen on ordinance survey and grid maps." Okay...

However, it's the red shorts on the home kit that seem to have split the supporters, with some definitely against them.

While others think they are fine.

The kits are available exclusively to pre-order online from Life Style Sports today, then will be available in Life Style Sports stores from July 24.

Men’s replica jerseys will set you back €80, kids jerseys will be from €65 to €75 and Test jerseys, as worn by the players, are priced at €100.

The new training range is available from €35.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport