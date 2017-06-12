Munster final set to be fixed for Killarney

By Eoghan Cormican

Munster Council chairman Jerry O’Sullivan expects the Munster SFC final between Cork and Kerry to be played at Fitzgerald Stadium.

With confirmation this morning that the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be ready in time for the July 2 decider, the Munster Council chairman says Killarney is the obvious choice.

Were the game to be staged at Fitzgerald Stadium, the next three championship meetings, under the home and away agreement between the two counties, would be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

But O’Sullivan doesn’t see that being an issue.

"I would assume, and this hasn’t been confirmed by either county, that the football final will be in Killarney," he said.

"They have a long-standing home and away arrangement. Both counties have been very honourable in fulfilling those obligations. Cork is not ready so, obviously, Kerry would be the obvious venue for it."

O’Sullivan said it was disappointing that Páirc Uí Chaoimh won’t be ready for either Munster final.

"It is particularly disappointing for Cork given all the hard work that has gone into getting the stadium to such an advanced stage. They are within touching distance of having it ready for the day but will not quite make it.

"It is particularly disappointing for the Cork County Board and from a Munster Council perspective, we are disappointed for Cork and everybody else because everyone was looking forward to seeing the new stadium on Munster final afternoon.

"It wouldn’t be fair to go ahead with the reopening on July 2 if it wasn’t ready and everything was in proper order. It wouldn’t have been acceptable."