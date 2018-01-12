Munster excited but not intimidated by U Arena, says Ian Keatley

Ian Keatley believes Munster will be unphased when playing Racing 92 at the U-Arena in Paris this Sunday.

The Paris club have a 100% record since moving into their new home last month, most recently trouncing Clermont 58-6 last weekend.

Ian Keatley starts from out-half this week, and is looking forward to playing at the 32,000 seater stadium:

"It's so exciting to be playing in the U Arena 4G pitch," he said.

"I watcheed a bit of their game against Clermont last week and it looks like an unbelievable stadium.

"it’s going to be so exciting to go over there and play. That's what yo uwant to do, you want to play in the best stadiums.

"It's going to be exciting. We have a bot of experience playing on 4G pitches in the Pro14, and we have one here in UL."

Head Coach Johann van Graan looks ahead to Sunday's clash against Racing 92 with the French side in fine form ahead of the clash after a 58-6 win over Clermont last weekend.#R92vMUN #SUAF pic.twitter.com/RV70YdOVx5 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 12, 2018

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony returns as one of four changes to their team for Sunday's game against Racing 92 in Paris.

Billy Holland, Stephen Archer and Chris Cloete also come into the pack.

Here is your Munster team to face Racing 92 in the Champions Cup on Sunday afternoon in Paris (3.15pm Irish time, 4.15pm local – live on Sky Sports).



Full details | https://t.co/FvGT4a36i3#R92vMUN #SUAF pic.twitter.com/lFYrFq3hsP — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 12, 2018

The back line remains the same with Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls in the back three.

Former Munster lock Donnacha Ryan will start against his old Province.

🔵⚪ vs 🦌 ! Dimanche, les Ciel et Blanc affrontent les irlandais du @Munsterrugby à 16h15 pour le premier match de Coupe d'Europe à la @UArena !



💪 Découvrez le XV de départ des Racingmen !#R92MUN #ChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/oK3RZsgfNK — Racing 92 (@racing92) January 12, 2018

- Digital desk