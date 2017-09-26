Munster close to finding Erasmus successor: Nucifora
Munster could be close to finding a successor to outgoing director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus.
The IRFU’s Performance Director David Nucifora said they are talking closely with a candidate.
Nucifora claims that they could make an announcement in the coming weeks, adding the candidate in question is a good fit for Munster.
Meanwhile, new on loan Munster lock, Mark Flanagan, joined the squad for training yesterday.
Welcome aboard Mark Flanagan 👋 The lock linked up with the squad yesterday— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 26, 2017
Full team news | https://t.co/bgrrXzlcGD#MUNvCBL pic.twitter.com/ZHB3EH9kaT
