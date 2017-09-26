Munster close to finding Erasmus successor: Nucifora

Munster could be close to finding a successor to outgoing director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

The IRFU’s Performance Director David Nucifora said they are talking closely with a candidate.

Nucifora claims that they could make an announcement in the coming weeks, adding the candidate in question is a good fit for Munster.

Meanwhile, new on loan Munster lock, Mark Flanagan, joined the squad for training yesterday.