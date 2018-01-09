Munster championship hurling to return to Waterford

Munster championship hurling will be making a return to Waterford city’s Walsh Park after more than 20 years.

The venue will be used to stage games for the first time since 1996.

The venue will be used to stage Waterford’s Munster home games against Tipperary and Cork this June, Waterford County Board chairman Paddy Joe Ryan confirmed to RTÉ Sport.

Capacity for the games is expected to be between 10,000 and 11,000.

Mr Ryan said that playing the matches at Walsh Park would help get funding for the urgent redevelopment of the venue.

He is also hoping to gain home advantage in the new provincial round-robin group format.

It is hoped that following the match against Tipperary, Walsh Park will close and be redeveloped for 2019.