Munster appoint South African JP Ferrera as defence coach

Munster have appointed J-P Ferreira as their new defence coach.

The South African leaves Super Rugby side Golden Lions where he performed the same role, as well as performance analyst for a decade.

Ferreira will begin in his new position after Sunday’s Champions Cup meeting with Leicester at Welford Road.

Head Coach Johann van Graan on new Defence Coach JP Ferreira: “I believe JP will fit in perfectly here at Munster and we look forward to his arrival.”



In Connacht Kieran Marmion has committed his future to the province.

The Ireland scrum-half has signed a 2-year contract extension to keep him at the Sportsground until beyond the 2019 World Cup.

Marmion’s made over 130 appearances for Connacht, helping them to their maiden Pro 12 victory.

Meanwhile, Ulster have made two changes to their team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup game with Harlequins at Kingspan Stadium.

Louis Ludik starts in the centre, replacing Tommy Bowe who misses out with a hamstring injury.

In the back row, Chris Henry comes in for Sean Reidy.