Munster and Ulster to decide Champions Cup fate later today

Munster and Ulster are both one win away from a spot in the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup.

Munster are first up at 1pm - they host Castres at Thomond Park with a one point lead at the top of Pool 4.

A win of any kind will be enough for the Reds thanks to their head-to-head record with closest challengers Racing 92.

Irish attention then shifts to the Ricoh Arena will Ulster have a tough assignment away to Wasps who also have an outside chance of reaching the last eight.

Kick off there is at 3.15pm.

