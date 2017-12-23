Munster and Leinster teams announced ahead of Stephen's Day clash
Munster head-coach Johann van Graan has made four changes from the side that started their win at Leicester for their sold-out Guinness PRO-14 clash against Leinster at Thomond Park on Saint Stephen's Day.
Rhys Marshall and Andrew Conway both return after completing the return to play protocols while there are also starts for Keith Earls and Tommy O'Donnell.
Earls takes the place of Alex Wootton on the wing, Conway replaces Simon Zebo at full-back.
O'Donnell joins C-J Stander and captain Peter O'Mahony in the bac-row while Marshall is in at hooker.
Munster:
15. Andrew Conway
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (C)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Duncan Williams
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Simon Zebo
Jack McGrath will captain Leinster for the first-time in their trip to Munster in the Guinness PRO-14 on St Stephen's Day.
Jordan Larmour comes in at full-back with fit-again Barry Daly and summer signing James Lowe on the wings.
Lowe has not played since scoring two tries on his first start against Treviso earlier this month.
Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne form a new look half-back pairing.
James Ryan, James Tracy, Jordi Murphy and Dan Leavy all get starts in a much changed pack.
Leinster:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Barry Daly
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Jack McGrath (C)
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Jordi Murphy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Richardt Strauss
17. Ed Byrne
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Mick Kearney
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Cathal Marsh
23. Noel Reid
