Munster and Leinster teams announced ahead of Stephen's Day clash

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan has made four changes from the side that started their win at Leicester for their sold-out Guinness PRO-14 clash against Leinster at Thomond Park on Saint Stephen's Day.

Rhys Marshall and Andrew Conway both return after completing the return to play protocols while there are also starts for Keith Earls and Tommy O'Donnell.

Earls takes the place of Alex Wootton on the wing, Conway replaces Simon Zebo at full-back.

O'Donnell joins C-J Stander and captain Peter O'Mahony in the bac-row while Marshall is in at hooker.

Munster:

15. Andrew Conway

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Ian Keatley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (C)

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. James Cronin

18. John Ryan

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Duncan Williams

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Simon Zebo

Jack McGrath will captain Leinster for the first-time in their trip to Munster in the Guinness PRO-14 on St Stephen's Day.

Jordan Larmour comes in at full-back with fit-again Barry Daly and summer signing James Lowe on the wings.

Lowe has not played since scoring two tries on his first start against Treviso earlier this month.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne form a new look half-back pairing.

James Ryan, James Tracy, Jordi Murphy and Dan Leavy all get starts in a much changed pack.

WATCH: Here's the team for the massive St Stephen's Day #GUINNESSPRO14 derby clash with Munster! #MUNvLEI pic.twitter.com/0V39iew72y — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 23, 2017

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Barry Daly

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath (C)

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Jordi Murphy

7. Dan Leavy

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Richardt Strauss

17. Ed Byrne

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Mick Kearney

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Cathal Marsh

23. Noel Reid