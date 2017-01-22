Munster and Leinster learn of Champions Cup quarter-final opponents
Munster and Leinster have discovered who they will face in their home quarter-finals as the Champions Cup group stage came to an end.
Munster, who topped Pool 1, will face Toulouse who denied Connacht a place in the last eight thanks to a 19-10 win today.
In a repeat of '14 Munster will play @StadeToulousain in the @ChampionsCup 1/4 Final @thomondstadium #SUAF— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 22, 2017
Leinster will square off against Pool 2 winners Wasps who signed off from the group stage with a bonus point win against Zebre.
The top team in Pool 3, Saracens, will welcome Glasgow to Allianz Park, who finished Pool 1 runners-up behind Munster.
Finally, top seed Clermont, who topped Pool 5, will head into an all-French quarter-final against Pool 3 runners-up Toulon.
Here's how the QF's of the @ChampionsCup will line-up. 6 former winners and a first ever appearance in the 1/4s for @GlasgowWarriors pic.twitter.com/BPYd7Q20kj— Sky Sports Rugby 🏉 (@SkySportsRugby) January 22, 2017
The quarter-finals will take place between March 31 and April 2.
Champions Cup quarter-finals:
Clermont V Toulon
Leinster V Wasps
Saracens V Glasgow
Munster V Toulouse
