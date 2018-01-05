Munster and Connacht announce teams as internationals make their returns

Munster and Connacht have announced their teams ahead of their Pro14 test in Thomand Park tomorrow night.

A number of Irish internationals will be making their return this weekend as both teams seek their first win of 2018.

CJ Stander will captain the Munster side who will be hurting following an undisciplined performance which saw them lose to Ulster last weekend.

Chris Farrell, Rhys Marshall and Conor Oliver all return from injury and Conor Murray returns to the starting XV as well.

Munster will start an all-international backline with Simon Zebo partnered with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on the wings.

Peter O’Mahony and Darren Sweetnam are among those on the bench.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Darren O’Shea; Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Oliver, CJ Stander (C).

Replacements: Mike Sherry, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Robin Copeland, Peter O’Mahony, Duncan Williams, Bill Johnston, Darren Sweetnam.

Meanwhile, Connacht have chosen to rest Irish internationals Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion and Bundee Aki in an effort to manage their game time. 

Peter McCabe will start against his former club partnered in the front row with Hooker Tom McCartney and tight head Conor Carey.

A new centre partnership is formed with Eoin Griffin and Pita Ahki and the back three is made up by Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Pita Ahki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, Peter McCabe, Tom McCartney, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, James Cannon, Cillian Gallagher, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Conan O’Donnell, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle, James Mitchell, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.

The match kicks off at Thomand Park tomorrow night at 7.45pm.

