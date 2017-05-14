Mulligan steps out for London footballers

By Tomás McCarthy

Three-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone Owen Mulligan lined out at corner forward for London in Dungarvan last night as Ciaran Deely’s team took on Waterford in a challenge game.

In his first appearance for the Exiles, the 2005 All Star was held scoreless by a tight marking Thomas O’Gorman. The Cookstown native was eventually substituted late in the second half.

Waterford prevailed by 1-13 to 1-9 on a damp evening. Substitutes Stephen Dalton and Kieran Hughes exchanged second-half goals.

London opposed a Cork junior selection yesterday at the Gold Coast as they get ready for a Connacht quarter final against Leitrim on May 28.