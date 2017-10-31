Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll is auctioning off his private VIP box in the Aviva stadium this weekend

Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll is auctioning off his private VIP box in the Aviva stadium, for this weekend's hotly contested Cork vs Dundalk FAI cup final.

The highest bidder and 23 friends will have a birds-eye view of the pitch and all money raised will go to The Grace Nolan Foundation.

The Today Show reporter Padraig O' Driscoll met Robert Garrigan from the FAI who explained what is up for grabs.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize email your bid to valerie@bocproductions.ie by 6pm on Friday.