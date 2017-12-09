Moyes: Joe Hart going nowhere in January

David Moyes has no plans to cancel Joe Hart's loan deal in January even if the goalkeeper is stuck on the bench.

Hart is set to be dropped for West Ham's home game against Chelsea on Saturday following an unconvincing start to life in east London.

The 30-year-old, signed on a season-long loan from Manchester City, is poised to lose his place to Spanish keeper Adrian for the lunchtime clash.

That means the England international could be restricted to appearances in the cups - including an FA Cup third-round trip to his former club Shrewsbury next month.

Were he to lose his place permanently Hart's World Cup prospects would be in serious jeopardy, but Moyes nevertheless wants to keep him at the London Stadium.

"I would not get into that conversation," said the Hammers boss.

"I don't think we could work here without two top goalkeepers. Because we have got a couple of cup games, we have got an incredibly busy period.

"What if we got an injury, who would we play? I would definitely want the two goalkeepers.

"They are both really, really good goalkeepers. Joe is England's number one and Adrian is a really good goalkeeper here at West Ham so we have good competition."

Of more pressing concern to Moyes is how to stop Chelsea and, specifically, the in-form Eden Hazard.

Moyes says he would prefer to man-mark the Belgium star - but fears no one in his squad is up to the job.

"There are occasions when I would consider man-marking. Hazard is a player who would definitely come into that category," he added.

"I've done it in the past with other players like David Silva at Manchester City.

"The problem is I don't know if I've got someone who is that type of player. You've heard the saying 'if he goes to the toilet, follow him'. I don't know if I've got that.

"It needs to be people who are athletic and quick. You say to them 'don't you think about doing anything else, this is your job' because he's that important.

"Looking through the squad we've got at the moment I couldn't really identify anyone who could do that - but tactically it would be a good idea to stop him."