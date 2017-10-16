Moving tributes to Anthony Foley on first anniversary of death

The death of former Ireland and Munster legend Anthony Foley a year ago shook the world of rugby to its core.

The tributes which followed his death were almost unprecedented and reflected his standing in the eyes of sports fans up and own the country.

It is unsurprising therefore that Munster rugby and rugby fans up and down the country have been taking to twitter to pay tribute to ’Axel’ on the first anniversary of his death.

Incredible to think a year has passed.



Thoughts with Olive, Tony, Dan & the Foley family. #Axel #Munsterman pic.twitter.com/znYyWR9B5A — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 16, 2017

Unreal to think it's been a year since Anthony Foley passed. Won't ever forget that day or indeed Thomond Park a week later #Axel #Munster pic.twitter.com/FDMgh6EHVs — Gooner Kev (@Limerick_Gooner) October 16, 2017

Today we remember Anthony Foley. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends. May he rest in peace. #RIPAxel #SUAF pic.twitter.com/rv55okdx45 — RugbyPlayersIreland (@RugbyPlayersIRE) October 16, 2017

A fitting tribute to Anthony Foley on the anniversary of his death.

Ar dheis de go raibh a-anam. https://t.co/81p8lvSkyM — Ballincollig RFC (@BallincolligRFC) October 16, 2017

The tributes continue tonight on RTE1 with the screening of a special tribute to the Munster great. ’Anthony Foley: Munsterman’ will be screened tonight at 9.35pm on RTE1.