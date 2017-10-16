Moving tributes to Anthony Foley on first anniversary of death

The death of former Ireland and Munster legend Anthony Foley a year ago shook the world of rugby to its core.

The tributes which followed his death were almost unprecedented and reflected his standing in the eyes of sports fans up and own the country.

It is unsurprising therefore that Munster rugby and rugby fans up and down the country have been taking to twitter to pay tribute to ’Axel’ on the first anniversary of his death.

The tributes continue tonight on RTE1 with the screening of a special tribute to the Munster great. ’Anthony Foley: Munsterman’ will be screened tonight at 9.35pm on RTE1.
