Moussa Dembele's season could be over after the Celtic striker was told he faces a potential six-week injury lay-off, it's understood.

The Hoops' 32-goal top scorer injured his hamstring in Sunday's William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers.

Press Association Sport understands he underwent a scan on Tuesday which confirmed he requires at least five weeks recovery before being able to return to action.

The recently-crowned Ladbrokes Premiership champions have five leagues games left to play - starting with Saturday's Old Firm derby clash at Ibrox - before rounding off their campaign against Aberdeen in the May 27 cup final.

But Frenchman Dembele is unlikely to feature again, with Brendan Rodgers keen to have his ace poacher fit again in time for the club's Champions League qualifiers, which kick off on July 11 or 12.