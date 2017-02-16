Motherwell manager Mark McGhee got sent off and headed straight for a fan with a camera

If an angry, recently sent-off football manager marched up to us, the first thing we’d do would be to put the camera away.

That’s exactly the opposite of what one fan did, recording Motherwell boss Mark McGhee’s journey from the technical area to the stands after he was sent off during his side’s 7-2 defeat at Aberdeen.

This is some pretty scary stuff.

McGhee getting huckled aff pic.twitter.com/7e83BtxEi9 — Stitchell (@GarryStitchell) February 15, 2017

The 59-year-old manager was pretty angry, but not necessarily about the actions of the fan, nor even the referee. It was in fact the fourth official he was unhappy with.

“I’m absolutely disgusted and horrified by the attitude of the fourth official,” said McGhee. “Before a ball was kicked, he was causing issues that didn’t exist.”

Asked if he would be speaking to referee chief John Fleming, McGhee continued: “John Fleming? I’ll be speaking to a lawyer. I can only think there is an agenda.”

Pretty intense stuff. You’ve got to love the final frame of the fan’s video however. We’ll leave you with this.