Mother's Day: Mothers of Man United stars reveal their childhood secrets
26/03/2017 - 11:47:30Back to Sport Home
England play Lithuania in World Cup qualifying at 5pm this Mothers Day, and before the game Chris Smalling and Jesse Lingard have been given a quiz in the spirit of the day.
England’s main sponsor, Vauxhall, caught up with the Manchester United pair’s mums beforehand to reveal a few secrets about their childhood – take a look.
It's #MothersDay! 🌼— England (@England) March 26, 2017
Mums know everything, right? @Vauxhall asked them to tell us some secrets about @JesseLingard and @ChrisSmalling... pic.twitter.com/qOd772ZIrO
So there you have it. Smalling once prank-called the police and Lingard had a thing for Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) from Coronation Street.
If that doesn’t say “Happy Mother’s Day” then what does, really?
