Mother's Day: Mothers of Man United stars reveal their childhood secrets

England play Lithuania in World Cup qualifying at 5pm this Mothers Day, and before the game Chris Smalling and Jesse Lingard have been given a quiz in the spirit of the day.

England’s main sponsor, Vauxhall, caught up with the Manchester United pair’s mums beforehand to reveal a few secrets about their childhood – take a look.

So there you have it. Smalling once prank-called the police and Lingard had a thing for Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) from Coronation Street.

If that doesn’t say “Happy Mother’s Day” then what does, really?