Most bizarre afternoon ever? West Brom's Ben Foster conceded four but still received the plaudits against Spurs

West Brom always faced an uphill battle away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday – and from early on it looked like the Baggies were headed for a drubbing.

And, in all honesty, they were well beaten – and if it wasn’t for goalkeeper Ben Foster it could have been much, much worse.

The 33-year-old Englishman was in fine form throughout, stopping chances from Spurs’ spectacular trio of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

And we mean a lot of chances.

This, of course, frustrated Spurs fans looking to up their team’s goal difference.

For West Brom fans though, the match was already grim viewing by half time.

And it only got worse in the second period, with Kane netting two more for his hat trick to make the final score 4-0.

No doubt Foster’s performance was the one positive the Baggies can take from the early kick-off – and it earned him some flattering comparisons…

And pretty kind plaudits.

After a bizarre afternoon of success and disappointment, quite what Foster must be feeling right now is anybody’s guess.

