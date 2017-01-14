Most bizarre afternoon ever? West Brom's Ben Foster conceded four but still received the plaudits against Spurs

West Brom always faced an uphill battle away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday – and from early on it looked like the Baggies were headed for a drubbing.

And, in all honesty, they were well beaten – and if it wasn’t for goalkeeper Ben Foster it could have been much, much worse.

This genuinely could be about 6-0, were it not for Ben Foster. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 14, 2017

I hope someone buys Ben Foster a pint tonight, the guy is putting in one hell of a shift.. — Ben (@benchjani) January 14, 2017

The 33-year-old Englishman was in fine form throughout, stopping chances from Spurs’ spectacular trio of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

And we mean a lot of chances.

Ben Foster, the only reason Spurs aren't 23-0 up... — ✌Dan Rogers (@Flobby1987) January 14, 2017

This, of course, frustrated Spurs fans looking to up their team’s goal difference.

I'm one more world class Ben Foster save away from nuking his penalty box — Simply (@DemPele) January 14, 2017

For West Brom fans though, the match was already grim viewing by half time.

That is by far the worst we've played this season. Ben Foster is the only man who walks into that dressing room with any dignity #wba — All Things Albion (@AllAlbion) January 14, 2017

And it only got worse in the second period, with Kane netting two more for his hat trick to make the final score 4-0.

Ben foster still probably MoM too. 4-0 Top Top stuff — Cranium (@james_a_keating) January 14, 2017

Ben Foster's had a worldly and conceded 4 😂 — Tom Power (@Sharp_As_A_Nut) January 14, 2017

No doubt Foster’s performance was the one positive the Baggies can take from the early kick-off – and it earned him some flattering comparisons…

Did someone say Ben Foster vs Tottenham? pic.twitter.com/GxaVcj2wDs — nick (@Nickettino) January 14, 2017

And pretty kind plaudits.

Always be yourself. Unless you can be Ben Foster. Then always be Ben Foster. — Medhjälpare Stewart (@JohnPetersson1) January 14, 2017

After a bizarre afternoon of success and disappointment, quite what Foster must be feeling right now is anybody’s guess.