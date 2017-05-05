Morgan Schneiderlin will miss Everton's trip to Swansea

Back to Sport Home

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will not be fit for the trip to Swansea.

The Frenchman missed last weekend's defeat to Chelsea with a thigh injury sustained in training but manager Ronald Koeman expects him to be ready for the visit of Watford next Friday.

James McCarthy (hamstring) is edging closer to a return but Saturday is too early, fellow midfielder Muhamed Besic (knee) may yet feature before the end of the season while winger Aaron Lennon is absent with a stress-related illness.

Provisional squad: Stekelenburg, Holgate, Williams, Jagielka, Baines, Gana Gueye, Barkley, Davies, Valencia, Lukaku, Calvert-Lewin, Robles, Pennington, Kenny, Barry, Mirallas, Lookman, Kone.
KEYWORDS: morgan schneiderlin, everton, swansea

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport