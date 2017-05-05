Morgan Schneiderlin will miss Everton's trip to Swansea

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will not be fit for the trip to Swansea.

The Frenchman missed last weekend's defeat to Chelsea with a thigh injury sustained in training but manager Ronald Koeman expects him to be ready for the visit of Watford next Friday.

James McCarthy (hamstring) is edging closer to a return but Saturday is too early, fellow midfielder Muhamed Besic (knee) may yet feature before the end of the season while winger Aaron Lennon is absent with a stress-related illness.

Provisional squad: Stekelenburg, Holgate, Williams, Jagielka, Baines, Gana Gueye, Barkley, Davies, Valencia, Lukaku, Calvert-Lewin, Robles, Pennington, Kenny, Barry, Mirallas, Lookman, Kone.