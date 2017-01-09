Morecambe manager Jim Bentley's reaction to fans paying his £1,000 fine will restore your faith in humanity

You might not think £1,000 is a lot of money in the cash-rich world of football, but down in League Two in the UK it’s a pretty big sum – it certainly was for Morecambe boss Jim Bentley.

The 40-year-old was sent to the stands in December during a 2-1 home defeat to Cheltenham, before being handed a two-match ban and a £1,000 fine.

Fortunately, the fans helped out in heart-warming fashion.

The collection was taken during Morecambe’s game against Notts County on Saturday, when Bentley was barred from the dugout.

Morecambe have endured some financial strain of their own recently, with the club operating under a transfer embargo after the Professional Footballers’ Association stepped in to help pay wages.

And with his side also sitting 17th in League Two, this was a brief moment of cheer for Bentley. Perhaps the show of solidarity will boost the team’s form for the rest of the season.