Monaghan and Carlow progress to the next round of Football Qualifiers

Monaghan and Carlow have booked their places in round three of the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers.

The Farney County eased past Wexford, winning by 3-23 to 1-10, while Carlow beat Leitrim by 2-14 to 0-13.

Monaghan responded well to their Ulster championship loss to Down with goals from Fintan Kelly, as early as the ninth minute, Karl O'Connell and Kieran Duffy as they hammered Seamus McEnaney's men in a one-sided All-Ireland SFC Round 2B qualifier clash at Innovate Wexford Park.

Malachy O’Rourke’s men made light of Conor McManus' black card in the first half to win by 19 points.

However, both sides ended up with 14 players after Kelly and Wexford's Ciaran Lyng were dismissed after two yellow cards.

Monaghan dominated the first half as they went into the interval with a 2-10 to 0-5 lead, which included goals from Kelly and midfielder O'Connell, both of which Jack McCarron was heavily involved in.

The home side were able to raise the green flag through Ben Brosnan just after the break, but the Farney County looked comfortable throughout as they ensured their place in Monday's Round 3B qualifier draw.

Carlow 2-14 Leitrim 0-13

Goals were key for Carlow as they earned a seven-point win over Leitrim at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Turlough O'Brien's charges netted both goals in the second half, in a game where both teams finished with 14 men, after Leitrim's Brendan Gallagher and Carlow's Chris Crowley both saw red cards in the same incident late on.

Top-scorer Paul Broderick (1-6), and Ciaran Moran raised green flags for the hosts, in a game where Carlow really came into their own in the second half.

Carlow opened the scoring thanks to a Paul Broderick score after just 48 seconds, but Leitrim responded well with the next five scores.

Conor Cullen, Ryan O'Rourke, Ronan Kennedy, Ryan O'Rourke and Brendan Gallagher all claimed points for the visitors as they moved four points clear after 12 minutes.

Gary Kelly ended Carlow's score-less streak, but his score was soon cancelled out by a Ronan Kennedy effort.

Carlow came more into this game, with Broderick pulling the strings in attack. The talented forward converted two points from three chances to cut the gap to two points by the 22nd minute.

Leitrim kept on top, but Broderick kept chipping away, with just the minimum between the teams after 29 minutes.

The visitors continued to work hard, but lost Dean McGovern to a black card, after referee Padraig Hughes consulted with the rest of his officials.

Kennedy pushed Leitrim further ahead, but Carlow responded with an Eoghan Ruth score deep in injury-time, where a goal could have also been on the cards.

Leitrim led by 0-9 to 0-7 at the interval, but would only manage four second half point as Carlow began to firmly get on top.

Daragh Foley opened the second half tally, with a fine point from an acute angle, with Broderick levelling the tie, six minutes after the restart, after pointing from 45 metres.

Broderick was ruthless throughout, and soon found the back of the Leitrim net, with the Connacht side left reeling, after he cut through their defence with a bursting run.

Sean Gannon and Foley added scores, as Carlow moved five points clear, and Leitrim were certainly looking worried.

The visitors claimed their first score of the second half, with the game in the final quarter, as Ryan O'Rourke registered their 10th point in the 55th minute.

A Darragh Rooney score cut the gap to a goal, but Carlow continued to have that extra edge, with fine points from Kieran Nolan and Shane Clarke, before Ciaran Moran raised Carlow's second green flag in the 63rd minute.

With nine points between the sides there was no way back for Leitrim, although they finished with the final two points – scores from Ronan Kennedy, and substitute Keith Beirne late on.