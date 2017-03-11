Monaco beat Bordeaux to stretch lead at top of Ligue 1

Monaco extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to five points after a 2-1 win over Bordeaux on Saturday.

Leonardo Jardim's men had to wait until the 68th minute to make the breakthrough but goals from Kylian Mbappe and Joao Moutinho saw them home.

Diego Rolan scored late for Bordeaux but it was not enough to prevent Monaco extending their advantage after second-placed Nice were held by Caen on Friday night.

Djibril Sidibe missed a fine first-half chance and Bordeaux keeper Cedric Carrasso saved well from Jemerson and Thomas Lemare as the home side's frustration grew.

But the introduction of top scorer Radamael Falcao in the 65th minute changed the game and three minutes later he served up Mbappe's opener which paved the way to victory.