Mohamed Salah set for Liverpool medical after €39m fee agreed with Roma

Roma winger Mohamed Salah is to undergo a medical at Liverpool on Thursday after the clubs agreed a €39m fee.

Press Association Sport understands negotiations have been finalised but, somewhat bizarrely, it is not yet known whether the transfer will break the club-record £35m the Reds paid Newcastle for striker Andy Carroll in January 2011.

That will depend on the exchange rate at the time the deal is formally concluded: €39m currently equates to about £34.3m.