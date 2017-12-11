Mohamed Salah scoops BBC football award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

Salah finished top from a five-man shortlist after a fans' vote, beating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Victor Moses.

The Egypt international, who has racked up a double figure goal tally since moving to the Premier League from Roma, was presented with his award by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at the club's Melwood training ground.

"It's always a special feeling when you win something," Salah told BBC Sport, following the announcement by television presenter Mimi Fawaz. "You feel like you did a great year, so I am very happy."

And Klopp added: "It's well deserved. The good thing is that he is still young, there is a lot of space for improvement, a lot of potential still that we can work on, but that's how it should be."

Previous winners of the award include Didier Drogba, George Weah and Yaya Toure.