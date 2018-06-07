Mo Farah to decide on next race by end of week

Mo Farah will decide where his next race will be by the end of the week.

The four-time Olympic champion posted a British record at the London Marathon six weeks ago and will choose between the 26.2-mile race in Chicago in October or New York in November.

He told Press Association Sport: “I feel great, the London Marathon went well and I did as well as I could.

“I came away with the British record even though it was a hot day.

“Next is another marathon, either Chicago or New York, we will decide at the end of the week. It was supposed to be last week but it is slightly delayed.

“Next week we will know exactly what will be happening.”

After turning his back on his track career, Farah finished third in the hottest ever London Marathon in April, finishing two minutes and four seconds behind winner Eliud Kipchoge.

Before making a decision, though, Farah will play in Soccer Aid 2018 on Sunday, where another global athletics star Usain Bolt will be on the opposition side.

Farah trained with his England team-mates at Fulham’s Motspur Park training ground today, though cut short his media duties to go on another run.

“It is a big transition, I haven’t played football for years, the last time I played was for Grenfell and this is my second game,” he added.

“Today training was good, we’ll see what Sam (Allardyce) says.”

- Press Association