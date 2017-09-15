Mixed night for Irish rugby provinces

It has been a mixed night for the Irish provinces in rugby's Guinness PRO-14.

Second-half tries from Jacob Stockdale and John Andrew helped Ulster defeat the Scarlets 27-20 in a thriller at Kingspan Stadium.

Christian Lealiifano of Ulster is tackled by John Barclay of Scarlets at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Picture: PA

Bernard Jackman's Dragons inflicted a 21-8 defeat on Connacht in Wales.

Hallam Amos and Elliott Dee grabbed the tries for the hosts with Ireland lock Quinn Roux getting the Connacht try.

Gerard Ellis of Connacht in action against Harrison Keddie of Dragons. Picture: PA

Match reports to follow.
KEYWORDS: Ulster, Connacht, rugby

 

