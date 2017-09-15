Mixed night for Irish rugby provinces
15/09/2017 - 21:34:36Back to Sport Home
It has been a mixed night for the Irish provinces in rugby's Guinness PRO-14.
Second-half tries from Jacob Stockdale and John Andrew helped Ulster defeat the Scarlets 27-20 in a thriller at Kingspan Stadium.
Bernard Jackman's Dragons inflicted a 21-8 defeat on Connacht in Wales.
Hallam Amos and Elliott Dee grabbed the tries for the hosts with Ireland lock Quinn Roux getting the Connacht try.
Match reports to follow.
Join the conversation - comment here