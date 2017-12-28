Mixed news for Leinster ahead of Connact clash on New Years Day

Back to Rugby Sport Home

There’s mixed news on the injury front for Leinster ahead of their New Years Day clash with Connacht in the Guinness PRO14.

Jack McGrath, James Ryan and Richardt Strauss will definitely miss out, but Johnny Sexton is available for selection after coming through the return to play protocols.
KEYWORDS: Leinster, Johnny Sexton

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport