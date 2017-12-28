Mixed news for Leinster ahead of Connact clash on New Years Day
28/12/2017 - 17:26:00Back to Rugby Sport Home
There’s mixed news on the injury front for Leinster ahead of their New Years Day clash with Connacht in the Guinness PRO14.
Jack McGrath, James Ryan and Richardt Strauss will definitely miss out, but Johnny Sexton is available for selection after coming through the return to play protocols.
We're back in the #RDSArena on New Year's Day to face Connacht!— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 18, 2017
Get tickets now from €32/10: https://t.co/Iv4c4aKTLP#LEIvCON #JoinTheRoar pic.twitter.com/on3hyyjQtW
Join the conversation - comment here