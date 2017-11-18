Miss of the season? Brentford’s Neal Maupay just gave his entry for the accolade

Brentford’s Neal Maupay found himself in a position most players dream of for bagging a goal to level a game, let alone a forward.

However, in spite of his number nine jersey, it wasn’t to be for the Bees at the Cardiff City Stadium. Take a look what happened.

A remarkable miss.

A goal behind and in behind the goalkeeper, 21-year-old Maupay should have been celebrating levelling the game. But instead it was Cardiff who struck next – scoring just two minutes later to secure a 2-0 lead before half time, which they would hold onto for the three points.

The win leaves Cardiff in third place in the Championship, four points from the leaders Wolves. Menawhile, Brentford sit 13th – an opportunity to gain ground on the four point gap between them and the play-off spots missed.