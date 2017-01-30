Minnows Sutton United to face Arsenal in FA Cup

Non-League Sutton will host Premier League Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Vanarama National League side earned rich reward for their defeat of Championship Leeds on Sunday when they were handed a visit from Arsene Wenger's side in the draw for the last 16.

National League leaders Lincoln will also face top-flight opposition as they travel to Burnley.

The draw contains no all-Premier-League ties.

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup is:

Burnley v Lincoln

Fulham v Tottenham

Blackburn v Manchester United

Sutton v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford

Wolves v Chelsea

Huddersfield v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby/Leicester

Ties to be played 17-20 February.
