Minister sticking with plans to enforce gender quotas for sporting bodies

The Minister of State for Tourism and Sport is sticking by plans to enforce gender quotas on the boards of sporting bodies.

Patrick O'Donovan will defy the wishes of major sports bodies who say it is not the best way to get women more involved in sport.

The GAA, IRFU and FAI have all expressed opposition, as has the umbrella group the Federation of Irish Sports.

But Mr O'Donovan has said a financial penalty is the only way to ensure progress.

“That is why we have to move to mandatory codes, with penalties,” he explained this afternoon.

Without penalties, it’s meaningless. And the only penalty we can meaningfully enforce, as a department, is financial.”