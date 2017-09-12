Minister reveals Olympic Council of Ireland will have funding renewed

The Sports Minister Shane Ross has indicated he’s renewing funding for the Olympic Council of Ireland.

He made the announcement after meeting with the OCI President Sarah Keane and Honorary General Secretary Sarah O’Shea.

The minister had frozen funding for the organisation in the wake of the Rio ticketing scandal.

This evening, Shane Ross said real progress has been made on reforming the organisation.

He says his department will reimburse money spent by the OCI on athlete related activities during 2016.