Mike Tyson has released a diss track for Soulja Boy

In a world where two musicians are about to make millions from a hotly-anticipated boxing match, we’re not even too surprised that Mike Tyson has taken it upon himself to write a diss track for Soulja Boy.

Complete with a catchy hook, cutting bars and some seriously fierce women, here’s Iron Mike upping the ante in the Soulja Boy v Chris Brown stakes.

“If you show up, sorry man, Chris Brown’s gonna make you sh*t your pants” – Mike Tyson.

If this has all come as a huge surprise to you, you probably need some context.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are all set to face off against each other at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, in a proper boxing match.

But thanks to a little help from 50 Cent, Tyson agreed to train Chris Brown while Floyd Mayweather Promotions are helping Soulja out.

It’s definitely set to be interesting.