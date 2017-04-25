Mike Ross to retire from rugby at the end of the season

Mike Ross will retire from rugby at the end of the season, bringing an end to a career that was rewarded with a pair of Six Nations and Heineken Cup trophies, writes Stephen Barry.

Ross was an almost ever-present in the Irish front-row from 2011 until his final of 61 caps, on the tour to South Africa last summer.

The tighthead prop has played 151 times for Leinster since signing for the province in 2009, winning two Heineken Cups, the Challenge Cup and two PRO12 titles.

The 37-year-old from Cork had originally began his professional career with Munster, before moving abroad to play for Harlequins in 2006.

He will now take up a career with Dublin-based technology company Wizuda, although he hopes to stay involved in rugby in some capacity.

“Rugby has been a huge part of my life and I've been incredibly lucky to have been a part of some amazing teams,” Ross told leinsterrugby.ie. “In particular, I'll never forget winning the European Cup in 2011 or the Six Nations championship in 2014.

“I never dreamed having had such a late start in the professional game that I'd go on to achieve such goals, or win 61 caps for Ireland. I'm indebted to my teammates and coaches, my friends and family.

“My parents, Frank and Patricia, have been a constant backing and influence throughout my career, driving me to countless training sessions when I was young in Fermoy RFC and supporting me from the sideline through all kinds of weather playing with UCC and Cork Con!

“I'd also like to acknowledge my friends and agents; Dave McHugh, Ryan Constable and Justin Paige for their guidance over my career.

“I'd particularly like to pay tribute to my wife Kimberlee. Rugby can be very tough on a family, as I'd often be gone for months on end which is hard when you've two young kids, but she's been an endless source of support and strength.

“I'll miss the camaraderie of the dressing room and the roar of the fans when running out in the RDS Arena or in the Aviva Stadium, but unfortunately you can't play forever.

“It's time to go in a different direction and I'm stepping out of the rugby bubble and moving into the fast growing world of technology.

“It's a new reality, but something I'm very excited about. I still hope to be involved in rugby in some capacity but after this season all my energy will be focused on my new employer, Wizuda, and the challenges my new career will represent.

“Going forward I'll definitely be in the stands on the weekends shouting the lads on, but for now there's a very bright future in front of this team and hopefully we can get our hands on the Guinness PRO12 trophy before I hang up my boots!”