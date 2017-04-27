Mike Ross starts for Leinster against Glasgow Warriors

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has made a number of changes to his match day 23 to take on Glasgow Warriors in the PRO12 tomorrow.

Adam Byrne is back on the right wing for the clash, with Fergus McFadden continuing on the left and Zane Kirchner making his last start in a regular season game in the RDS before he departs to the Newport Gwent Dragons during the summer.

In the centre Carlow man Tom Daly starts his first ever game at the RDS, with Rory O’Loughlin outside him in the number 13 jersey.

Nick McCarthy starts his first ever game for Leinster at scrumhalf,with his former St. Michael’s classmate Ross Byrne outside him at ten.

In the pack, Peter Dooley starts at loose head prop with James Tracy at hooker, while Mike Ross, who announced his retirement earlier this week, starts his last regular season game at the RDS at tight head.

Ross Molony starts in the second row and will captain the side for the first time in a competitive game. Mick Kearney slots into the second lock position beside him.

In the back row Dominic Ryan comes in at blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier selected at openside and Jack Conan continuing at number eight.

Leinster have already secured a home semi-final in the competition.

Leinster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors at the RDS on Friday April 28 - kick-off 7.35pm.

Leinster team: 15. Zane Kirchner, 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Rory O’Loughlin, 12. Tom Daly, 11. Fergus McFadden, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Nick McCarthy; 1. Peter Dooley, 2. James Tracy, 3. Mike Ross, 4. Ross Molony - capt., 5. Mick Kearney, 6. Dominic Ryan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16. Richardt Strauss, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Ian Nagle, 20. Dan Leavy, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Noel Reid.