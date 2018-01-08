Mike Ross appointed as coach for Ireland's women's team

The Irish Women's rugby team have appointed former Ireland prop Mike Ross as scrum coach for the forthcoming Women's Six Nations.

He completes the coaching set-up with Head Coach Adam Griggs and assistant coach Jeff Carter.

Ross won 61 caps for Ireland at tight-head prop and since retiring from professional rugby last season has taken up a role as player-coach with Malahide in Division 2C of the Ulster Bank League, as well as working with Leinster in a mentoring capacity with age-grade players.

Speaking on confirmation of the coaches ahead of the Women's Six Nations, Director of Women's Rugby, Anthony Eddy said;

"We are delighted to have Jeff and Mike join the coaching team with Adam for the up and coming Women's Six Nations.

"Mike is a great addition to the coaching team. Having played at the top level of the game for province and country, his technical expertise of the scrum is second to none and he will be an excellent mentor for the players.”

Both coaches linked up with the squad at last weekend's training camp and will work with the team throughout the Women's Six Nations campaign.

Ireland will open their Women's Six Nations campaign away to France on the 3rd of February in Toulouse.