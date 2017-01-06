Mike Dean the producer is being confused with Mike Dean the referee, and Mike Dean's pretty ticked off

Back to Sport Home

Referee Mike Dean has been in the spotlight recently thanks to a number of interesting decisions and moves on the pitch – and as such people have developed an overwhelming desire to tweet the man.

There’s just one problem: Mike Dean the referee isn’t on Twitter, but @therealmikedean is. And he’s not a ref, he’s a hip-hop producer.

Mike Dean the producer is a 51-year-old American who has worked with the likes of Jay Z and Kanye West, rather than Jermain Defoe and Ross Barkley.

He wasn’t particularly pleased about the mix up.

In fact, he became anti-sports in general pretty quickly.

After some time however, Mike Dean began to embrace the misunderstanding, using the #CelebrityRef hashtag that has become synonymous with referees in the Premier League.

Accusations of footballing bias against the producer led to some pretty interesting tweets.

And then this.

Do you think referee Mike Dean ever receives texts about the hip-hop music scene?
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Football, Mike Dean, Premier League, Referee

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport