Mike Dean gave Leeds a penalty for a foul outside the box, and it was so Mike Dean

Mike Dean’s had his fair share of the spotlight this season, with controversial incidents, no-look yellow cards and more. Refereeing a Championship game didn’t stop him being the talk of Twitter once again.

Trailing Barnsley 3-1, Leeds were awarded a controversial penalty when the ball hit Barnsley defender Marc Roberts’s hand apparently outside the box.

Mike Dean has just given a penalty for a handball that was about a yard outside the area. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) January 21, 2017

Barnsley 3-2 Leeds. Chris Wood gets his 2nd from the spot after Mike Dean wrongly awards pen for handball outside box — George Riley 🎙 (@georgeyboy) January 21, 2017

That made the score 3-2, and with 20 minutes to go could have completely changed the course of the game. No more goals were scored, but people were still pretty irritated.

Mike Dean gives pen for handball outside the box. If he's deemed not good enough for PL this wkend why then is he inflicted on Championship — Lynsey Hipgrave (@lynseyhipgrave1) January 21, 2017

Just shows the arrogance again of the Premier League to "Demote" Mike Dean to a lesser Championship game and still makes a big mistake today — Adam Virgo (@Adamvirgs19) January 21, 2017

If Mike Dean isn't good enough for the prem he's not good enough full stop. Disrespectful to the lower leagues who have to put up with it. — Rae Hawkins (@RaeHawkins96) January 21, 2017

Some wanted to point out that Dean hadn’t actually been demoted to the Championship.

Mike Dean wasn't demoted, he was actually specially selected to referee a high profile Championship match. The media spin on this is awful. — Jack Lebeau (@JackLebeau66) January 21, 2017

Meanwhile some were clearly there to boo Dean from the start.

The Leeds end at Oakwell this evening. They have already booed Mike Dean. pic.twitter.com/DATGPaBQ1T — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) January 21, 2017

Make your mind up, Leeds fans.

Well played Mike Dean. Great ref. #LUFC — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) January 21, 2017

However, it wasn’t just Mike Dean who fans thought were having a bad day at the office.

Honestly I've never seen Referee's play so badly, Firstly Mike Dean in all Spurs matches, Clattenburg in Stoke vs Utd and now Marriner😂😂 — Ollie (@PrinceMkhi) January 21, 2017

