Mike Dean gave Leeds a penalty for a foul outside the box, and it was so Mike Dean

Back to Sport Home

Mike Dean’s had his fair share of the spotlight this season, with controversial incidents, no-look yellow cards and more. Refereeing a Championship game didn’t stop him being the talk of Twitter once again.

Trailing Barnsley 3-1, Leeds were awarded a controversial penalty when the ball hit Barnsley defender Marc Roberts’s hand apparently outside the box.

That made the score 3-2, and with 20 minutes to go could have completely changed the course of the game. No more goals were scored, but people were still pretty irritated.

Some wanted to point out that Dean hadn’t actually been demoted to the Championship.

Meanwhile some were clearly there to boo Dean from the start.

Make your mind up, Leeds fans.

However, it wasn’t just Mike Dean who fans thought were having a bad day at the office.

Do referees need to be better?
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Barnsley, Championship, Football, Handball, Leeds United, Mike Dean, Penalty, Referee

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport