Midleton CBS survive Thurles onslaught to reach Harty Cup semi-finals

Midleton CBS 0-15

Thurles CBS 1-11

Midleton CBS survived a late onslaught to progress to the semi-finals of the Harty Cup, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Thurles CBS Conor Bowe under pressure from Middleton CBS ’s Eoghan O Sullivan. Pic: John D Kelly

The Cork college looked good when leading by 0-14 to 1-8 entering the final quarter, but they managed just one point in the closing 17 minutes and found themselves having to repel a number of Thurles attacks at the finish.

Thurles’ Devon Ryan and Darren Flood raised white flags to leave the scoreboard reading 0-14 to 1-10 on 50 minutes, with Midleton subsequently moving back into a two-point advantage thanks to Cathal Hickey.

Michael Nally almost had a goal for the Tipperary outfit but his kicked effort just short of the hour mark was smothered by a swarm of Midleton defenders.

Jack Lanigan again cut the deficit to the minimum in second-half stoppages, Thurles unable to find an equaliser thereafter.

Midleton led 0-10 to 1-6 at the break. Liam Gosnell finished as their top-scorer with 0-8 (0-7 frees).

They will play Our Lady’s Templemore in the semi-final.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: L Gosnell (0-8, 0-7 frees); L O’Shea (0-2); G Millerick, D Moran, J Stack, C Hickey, K Farmer (0-1 each).

Scorers for Thurles CBS: D Ryan (1-4, 0-4 frees); M Hackett (0-2); B O’Mara (0-1 free), K Ryan, C Bowe, D Flood, J Lanigan (0-1 each).

Midleton CBS: A Power (Midleton); E O’Sullivan (St Colman’s), S O’Sullivan (Midleton), D Hogan (KIlleagh); D Moran (Kiltha Óg), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill), J Landers (Killeagh); S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), G Millerick (Fr O’Neills); L Gosnell (Carrigtwohill), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), C Hickey (Lisgoold); J Stack (Kiltha Óg), A Nganou (Midleton), K Farmer (Midleton).

Subs: O Broderick (Killeagh) for Nganou (48 mins).

Thurles CBS: K Hayde (Golden Kilfeacle); R Darmody (Moycarkey Borris), B McGrath (Thurles Sarsfields), J Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill); D Quirke (Clonoulty Rossmore), B O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), K Hayes (Moycarkey Borris); A Ryan (Sean Treacys), C Connolly (Loughmore Castleiney); M Nally (Holycross-Ballycahill), D Ryan (Knockavilla kickhams), K Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane); M Hackett (Moycarkey Borris); G Troy (Emeralds), C Bowe (Moyne Templetuohy).

Subs: J Fallon (Moycarkey Borris) for Troy (43 mins); D Flood (Moycarkey Borris) for A Ryan (48); J Lanigan (Thurles Sarsfields) for Hackett (59).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).