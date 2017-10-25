Mickey McCann appointed Donegal hurling manager
Mickey McCann has today been appointed as Donegal's senior hurling manager.
He joins on a two-year term, with the option of a third year also agreed.
He will be joined in his management team by Gabriel O’ Kane (Naomh Colm CLG Baile na Scríne, Doire) as trainer/coach. Another selector yet to be confirmed.
"We wish Mickey, his management team, backroom personnel and squad of players every success as we look forward now to the 2018 season," a statement from Donegal GAA read.
