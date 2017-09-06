Mickey Harte to remain Tyrone manager until 2020

Mickey Harte will remain on as Tyrone football manager until 2020.

He was handed a three-year extension at last night's County Committee meeting.

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss has been charge since 2002.

Last year, as reported in the Irish Examiner, Harte had a request for a two-year term turned down and he was reappointed for just one season.

That contract had ended on the day that Tyrone made their exit from the All-Ireland at the hands of Dublin last month.