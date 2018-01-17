Mickey Breen: We have the talent to beat Cork rivals CIT

A battle of the Rebel colleges will provide the perfect start for the 2018 Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup when Cork rivals CIT host UCC tomorrow night (7pm).

Tipperary and UCC’s Mikey Breen is relishing the challenge and feels that his team is capable of wrestling the trophy away from Limerick colleges Mary Immaculate College and University of Limerick, who have won the last four competitions.

’We have top-notch guys who have played in All Ireland semi-finals and finals," he said.

"There’s no doubt we have the talent, it’s a matter of nurturing it and getting everyone together."