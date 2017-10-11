Mick McCarthy set to sign Cork teenager from Waterford

Mick McCarthy is set to sign another League of Ireland youngster as Aaron Drinan looks set to move to Ipswich Town, writes Stephen Barry.

According to local reports in Ipswich and Waterford, a deal in the region of €100,000 is due to be completed for the striker, who played all of Waterford's final four games of the season, scoring once.

Aaron Drinan of Waterford FC in action against Shelbourne.

The 19-year-old moved to the First Division champions in July, signing from Premier Division table-toppers Cork City in July.

Drinan never played for City's first team but was a key member of their U19 team which played two rounds of the UEFA Youth League, scoring against both Helsinki and Roma. He previously lined out with Cobh Ramblers U19s and his hometown club Carrigaline United.

Drinan celebrates scoring against Helsinki in 2016.

He completed a trial with the Tractor Boys along with 18-year-old Waterford forward John Martin, who played for the Ireland U19s at the weekend.

Martin, who has played 15 times and scored four goals, including a hat-trick against Athlone Town, could yet join Drinan at Portman Road.

McCarthy previously brought Stephen Ward and Daryl Murphy (another Waterford recruit) to England, who both played in Ireland's recent World Cup qualifiers.

He also signed Jack Doherty from Waterford in 2013, who is currently back with Carrick United.