Michy Batshuayi went from social media master to Chelsea legend with one goal

One goal was all it took for Chelsea to clinch the Premier League title against West Brom, but even Chelsea fans would have been a little surprised to see that finish come from Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgian striker has mostly been a substitute this season, having arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer for £33 million, and as such was making more contributions on social media than on the pitch.

Funny conversations such as this between Michy and EA Sports Fifa for example.

Although he also used Twitter to show support for his new team mates – it’s a very modern contribution to a title-winning team.

But his goal in the 82nd minute of a largely frustrating game against West Brom means that, after a tough first season, Batshuayi will always be remembered as the man who won Chelsea the league.

In his 18th appearance in the division, this was the 23-year-old’s first league goal since August, Chelsea’s second league game of the season.

However, although Batshuayi is now a Premier League champion it looks as though his commitment to Twitter will not falter. He posted this almost immediately after his historic goal.

That’s modern football everybody.
