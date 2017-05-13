Michy Batshuayi went from social media master to Chelsea legend with one goal
One goal was all it took for Chelsea to clinch the Premier League title against West Brom, but even Chelsea fans would have been a little surprised to see that finish come from Michy Batshuayi.
What a night, Michy Batshuayi's late goal secures our second title in three years, 1-0 to the champions!!! #WBACHE pic.twitter.com/LIAirnXnFd— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017
The Belgian striker has mostly been a substitute this season, having arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer for £33 million, and as such was making more contributions on social media than on the pitch.
Funny conversations such as this between Michy and EA Sports Fifa for example.
@EASPORTSFIFA 59 passing 😭😭😭 so weak pic.twitter.com/9dwrP4AkYH— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 12, 2016
@EASPORTSFIFA *downloading PES*— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 14, 2016
Although he also used Twitter to show support for his new team mates – it’s a very modern contribution to a title-winning team.
And happy to see my @KurtZouma back in action in PL 😍❤— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 4, 2017
But his goal in the 82nd minute of a largely frustrating game against West Brom means that, after a tough first season, Batshuayi will always be remembered as the man who won Chelsea the league.
Michy Batshuayi in the Premier League this season:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2017
127 mins
3 shots on target
2 goals
1 chance created
1 assist
Title winning efficiency 👊 pic.twitter.com/5sb0MLAOjO
74 - Percentage of Chelsea fans who forgot Michy Batshuayi even played for them. Winner.— OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) May 12, 2017
23 - Chelsea scored with their 23rd shot of the match against West Brom. Relief.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2017
In his 18th appearance in the division, this was the 23-year-old’s first league goal since August, Chelsea’s second league game of the season.
Michy Batshuayi. You beautiful, beautiful man. 🏆🏆🏆— Phil Lythell (@PhilLythell) May 12, 2017
Fair play Michy Batshuayi. He's somehow managed to immortalise his place in Chelsea folklore despite playing about 5 games this season.— Ball Street (@BallStreet) May 12, 2017
Michy Batshuayi is about to win Chelsea the league.— Jake Cohen (@JakeFCohen) May 12, 2017
However, although Batshuayi is now a Premier League champion it looks as though his commitment to Twitter will not falter. He posted this almost immediately after his historic goal.
See yall latahhhh pic.twitter.com/Ehn1oKc5zo— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 12, 2017
That’s modern football everybody.
