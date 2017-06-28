Michelle Payne stood down after positive test for banned substance

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne has been stood down from riding after she tested positive for a banned substance at a meeting at Swan Hill racecourse on June 11.

Payne has been called to attend a Racing Victoria inquiry on Thursday after results of a urine sample found in her system traces of an appetite substance that is prohibited under Australian rules of racing.

A statement issued by Racing Victoria read: "Stewards have received a report from Racing Analytical Services Limited (RASL) confirming the presence of Phentermine, an appetite suppressant and banned substance in accordance with Australian Rule of Racing 81B, in the sample provided.

Michelle Payne after her Melbourne Cup win

"Upon receipt of the report, Ms Payne was advised of RASL's findings and stood down from riding in races and track-work by stewards on June 23, 2017."

Payne has only just returned to Australia after she rode Kaspersky into fifth place in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot last Tuesday.

The 31-year-old made history in 2015 when she became the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup with Prince Of Penzance.

- PA