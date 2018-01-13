Michael O'Neill set for talks over Scotland manager's job
13/01/2018 - 10:14:58Back to Sport Home
The Scottish Football Association has been granted permission to talk to Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill regarding its' vacant manager's position, it is understood.
O'Neill is the SFA's number one choice to replace Gordon Strachan, who left his position after an unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.
An official approach came in November and after a compensation package was agreed, O'Neill looks set to meet the SFA next week.
More to follow.
Join the conversation - comment here